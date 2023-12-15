Chael Sonnen mocks Ian Garry’s abrupt exit from UFC 296 fight: ‘His PR sucks, it’s terrible’

Former two-division championship challenger, Chael Sonnen has labelled the public relation team utilized by undefeated welterweight contender, Ian Garry as “terrible” – amid the Dubliner’s sudden withdrawal from his slated UFC 296 return against Vicente Luque this weekend.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight challenger, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 292 back in August, most recently improved to 13-0 as a professional with a one-sided unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Neil Magny.

Scheduled to return to the Octagon at UFC 296 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, Portmarnock striker, Ian Garry skirted his pre-fight media day availability on Wednesday, with his wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee confirming how the Dubliner would not be appearing at his pre-fight obligations.

Chael Sonnen shares his thoughts on Ian Garry

Sharing his thoughts on Garry’s withdrawal from the bout with Luque as he battled pneumonia, former title challenger turned analyst, Sonnen claimed the Dubliner should have at least showed his face to assembled media, before criticizing his PR team.

“I just think there was a few ways to handle that,” Chael Sonnen said during last night’s MMA Awards ceremony. “I think Ian Garry’s got very good advice. He’s clearly had great coaches. Just by example: He’s a handsome guy, he’s well-spoken, he gets the game, his skills are top-shelf. His PR sucks. Not that it’s bad – it sucks. It’s terrible. I only share that because there’s only one thing you can’t do, which is nothing – which is what he did do.”

“He could have showed up to the press conference, sit with a book,” Sonnen explained. “He could have set it up and walked out and the book just sits in his spot. He could have gone to the press conference, put a cigar in, put his feet up and read the book at the press conference and ignored the questions completely. He could have done anything but nothing.”