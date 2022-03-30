Chael Sonnen is in slightly less than he was yesterday according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

On Wednesday, prosecutors dropped a felony battery charge against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, who is accused of attacking multiple people in a Las Vegas hotel in December.

Earlier this month, Sonnen was hit with a felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor counts of battery.

Officials accuse ‘The Bad Guy’ of beating up five men and one woman during the altercation at a Vegas hotel on December 18.

Sonnen allegedly choked a man, punched and/or struck a woman, and punched and/or kneed others in the head and face during the incident.



Despite that, prosecutors have today filed an amended criminal complaint, reducing Sonnen’s charges to six misdemeanor counts of battery.

Chael Sonnen’s TV Career Takes A Hit

Since retiring from MMA, Sonnen has carved out a successful career for himself as an MMA analyst for sports TV giant ESPN, but that relationship appears to be on the rocks due to this ongoing legal matter.

“Chael will not appear on ESPN as we explore the details of these serious charges,” the company said in a statement earlier this month.

During his hiatus from ESPN, Sonnen has been regularly uploading to his uber-popular YouTube channel, commenting on all the latest MMA news and giving his issues on the hot topics of the day.

