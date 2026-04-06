Arman Tsarukyan Explains How He Beats a Prime Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I’m More Well-Rounded”

Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan believes he would beat prime Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 29-year-old, known for his elite striking, wrestling, and grappling skills, believes he has what it takes to stop the undefeated Nurmagomedov.



During a recent interview with M Hassan Yosufi, when “Ahalkalakets” was asked:

“Prime you vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. Who do you think is gonna win?”

The Armenian replied:

“Me.”

Tsarukyan added that in a potential fight against “The Eagle,” he would not seek a stoppage victory but would rather prefer to cruise to a decision win.



The Armenian also opined that he’s more “well-rounded” than Nurmagomedov and is therefore confident that he can defeat the former UFC lightweight champion.

“My skills [are my biggest advantage]. I’m more well-rounded than him [Khabib].”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan says he'd beat prime Khabib Nurmagomedov. 🤯👀



"It's probably a decision. My skills are my biggest advantage. I'm more well-rounded than him."



(Via: @nawid_yosufi15 ) pic.twitter.com/ibIUO4DRKO — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 6, 2026



On his UFC debut, “Ahalkalakets” had locked horns with Nurmagomedov’s protege, Islam Makhachev, and lost by unanimous decision. Since then, however, Tsarukyan has steadily built his legacy both inside and outside the UFC through his dominance in the octagon, success in RAF and Hype FC, and by holding the top lightweight ranking for more than a year.

Had he ever shared the cage with a young Nurmagomedov, Tsarukyan’s elite wrestling against the undefeated Russian phenom’s world-class judo and sambo would have made for a fascinating showdown for REAL.

Image via: Getty

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Arman Tsarukyan is the best lightweight in the world right now

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently told Kamil Gadzhiyev in an interview that he considers Arman Tsarukyan to be the best lightweight in the world right now. “The Eagle” believes two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria also does not have the tools to defeat Tsarukyan.

“Arman is the best lightweight in the world right now. I don’t think Topuria has a chance at beating him. The UFC is being cautious by not making the fight.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments below: