Tommy McMillen Bloodies Manolo Zecchini with Brutal Knee Knockout – UFC Vegas 115 Highlights

Tommy McMillen made a statement in his Octagon debut against Manolo Zecchini at UFC Vegas 115.

It was utter chaos in the opening round as both McMillen and Zecchini threw shots with reckless abandon. Zecchini appeared to land the more impactful shots, but his momentum was halted two minutes into the stanza after eating an especially nasty accidental low blow.

Fortunately, Zecchini was able to continue after just a few moments to collect himself.

As the fight progressed, McMillen started to take over, swarming Zecchini with shots before sending him crashing to the canvas with a brutal knee against the fence. A few follow-up strikes on the mat and that’s all she wrote.

Official Result: Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini via TKO (knee) at 3:57 of Round 1.

As Zecchini was put on a stool following the fight, blood could be seen streaming from the left side of his head, presumably from that well-placed knee.

Check Out Highlights From Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini at UFC Vegas 115:

TOMMY GUN MCMILLEN IN 1😤😤 pic.twitter.com/m7wfkw5ojC — TMA (@Themmaarchivez) April 5, 2026

Dominante! 🔥



Vitória de Tommy McMillen por nocaute técnico no segundo round!



[ #UFCVegas115 | Ao vivo somente no @ParamountPlusBR ] pic.twitter.com/UGlZ154nPs — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) April 5, 2026