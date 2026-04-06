Movsar Evloev Signals He’s Ready for a Shot at Alexander Volkanovski

Movsar Evloev is confident that he’s fighting current and two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next and has begun preparations for the title bout.



Evloev most recently returned to action after several months on the sidelines due to injury, defeating Lerone Murphy at UFC London. The Russian fighter ditched his usual wrestling-heavy style to impress the matchmakers and put on a slugfest against “The Miracle.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 21: (R-L) Movsar Evloev of Russia punches Lerone Murphy of England in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 on March 21, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

However, after UFC London, Dana White didn’t confirm that Evloev, the number one featherweight contender, is getting the next title shot.



Meanwhile, No. 6-ranked 145-pounder Jean Silva, who didn’t find Evloev’s performance entertaining enough, made some noise by claiming that he’s fighting Volkanovski next.

Jean Silva puts UFC future on the line in potential Alexander Volkanovski fight. [Images via UFC and @alexvolkanovski on Instagram]

However, “The Great” has made it clear that he’s only going to fight top and deserving contenders and is game to fight Evloev to prove to the world that he has what it takes to neutralize Russian wrestling prowess.

Movsar Evloev is confident he is fighting Alexander Volkanovski next

During a recent interview with Obzor Press, Movsar Evloev revealed that after the Lerone Murphy fight, he spent some time at home and will now be flying back to train at ATT for his next fight. The 32-year-old said:

“We will prepare, Inshallah, for the title [fight]. It seems everything suggests that I will finally fight for the title next. Inshallah. It’s a very important stage in my career, and I want to make it so that later I don’t regret anything.”

Check out Movsar Evloev’s comments below:

🏆🔥 Movsar Evloev says he’s started his title fight prep against Alexander Volkanovski and is certain he’s getting the shot!



(via: obzor press) pic.twitter.com/P7UebBe610 — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) April 6, 2026



After reclaiming the featherweight title at UFC 314 last year, Alexander Volkanovski made the first defense of his second reign earlier this year at UFC 325, dominating Diego Lopes once again to cruise to a unanimous decision.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 01: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts after a unanimous decision victory against Diego Lopes of Brazil in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The Aussie has signed a new UFC contract after the aforementioned bout, and if things play out positively, fans can look forward to a showdown with Movsar Evloev in the third or fourth quarter of 2026.