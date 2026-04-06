UFC Finally Rebooks Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira After Last-Minute Setback

The Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira flyweight title bout, which was going to serve as the UFC 327 co-main event, is now cancelled.

The light heavyweight fight for the vacant title between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg will serve as the UFC 327 headliner as planned.

UFC 327 main event. [Image via UFC]

The light heavyweight showdown between Azamat Murzakanov and Paulo Costa has now been elevated to co-main status for this weekend’s numbered event.

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira rebooked

There is good news for fans. During this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 115 broadcast, it was announced that the aforementioned flyweight title bout, between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, which was cancelled, has been moved to the UFC 328 card in May, headlined by a middleweight title showdown between champion Khamzat Chimaev and challenger Sean Strickland.

Check out the update below:

The Van vs. Taira bout will serve as the UFC 328 co-main. Van recently suffered an injury that forced him out of his first title defense. However, the flyweight titleholder won’t be sidelined for long, and fans will have to wait another month to see him back in action.

🚨 BREAKING: Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira is being moved to the co-main event of #UFC328 in Newark on May 9 pic.twitter.com/PQ9I98uWVH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 5, 2026

Check out the UFC 327 main card below

Main event: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg ~ Vacant light heavyweight strap

Co-main event: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa ~ Light Heavyweight bout

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit ~ Heavyweight bout

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker ~ Light Heavyweight bout

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr ~ Featherweight bout

UFC 327 takes place on April 11, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Check out the UFC 328 main card below

Main event: Khamzat Chimaev (C) vs. Sean Strickland ~ Middleweight title bout

Co-main event: Joshua Van (C) vs. Tatsuro Taira ~ Flyweight title bout

Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta ~ Heavyweight bout

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley ~ Welterweight bout

King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens ~ Lightweight bout

UFC 328 takes place on May 9, 2026, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.