Chael Sonnen believes Mike Tyson will be juicing ahead of his eagerly anticipated comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr.

After 15 years out of the boxing ring, Tyson announced a stunning comeback early this year. The 54-year-old has posted several scary training videos which show him in tremendous shape.

During a recent interview with Jeff Novitzky, Tyson revealed that during his prime he had gone to extreme methods in order to pass drug tests which included using a fake penis to provide samples of his child’s urine to drug testers.

“It was awesome, man,” Tyson said of the Whizzinator. “I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid. Cuz I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant.”

Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to address Tyson’s shock admission. ‘The American Gangster’ then suggested ‘Iron Mike’ has always used performance-enhancing drugs and will be doing so once again for his November 28 exhibition bout opposite Jones Jr.

“It’s very hard to come clean and in many ways, this was Tyson’s attempt to come clean,” Sonnen said. “Not only was Tyson using performance enhancers, he’s using performance enhancers right now. He will go into the Roy Jones fight on performance enhancers right now.”

“Jon Jones used to try to pull this one. He was using c***ine but sweared he never used PED’s then he fails multiple PED’s tests but guys the logic just isn’t there…so you’re trying to tell us that you’re willing to use a drug that could alter your state of mind and/or overdose/ kill you. For sure would make you lose your license and could imprison you. But you weren’t willing to use something that could help you. They’re both against the rules, one is not even illegal, by law.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Is Mike Tyson using PED’s to prepare for Roy Jones Jr?