Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson almost knocked out his trainer Rafael Cordeiro in the latest viral clip that showcases ‘Iron Mike’ still possesses his patented punch power – check it out below.

Tyson has excited fans by announcing his return to the squared circle at 54 years old. After much speculation it was revealed he would take on fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout on September 12. The fight was then moved to November 28 to allow everyone involved to make more money from the eagerly anticipated match-up. However, Jones Jr. was unhappy with the date switch and even threatened to drop out of the match-up all together, he said.

“I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things,” Jones Jr said to Daily Mail last month. “That’s why we have to table bulls**t now. That’s the biggest issue, I’m not a full-time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income. If I can’t do other things then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

Things seems to have gotten back on track as of late with both men continuing to talk up the fight in the media. Tyson told Joe Rogan fans can expect violence on November 28.

“Of course it is [gonna get violent],” Tyson said. “Because both of us are who we are, and we’re gonna show our skills and nobody’s gonna look stupid. It’s just going to be interesting, I think. … I’m just prepared to do a lot of running and chasing. That was real difficult to get into condition for, chasing this little f**king guy around the ring.”

Jones Jr. meanwhile has been speaking to Sky Sports about the dangers he faces when squaring off against Tyson.

“When it comes time to fight, we’re going to fight. If it comes down to bite, we’re going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen, that’s just what it is.

“He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy.

“He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.

“With him having the first-round fireworks, he’ll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him. But who knows?”

Who do you think wins on November 28? Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr?