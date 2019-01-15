Chael Sonnen Earns Black Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Chael Sonnen has long been known more for his outspoken trash talking expertise rather than his grappling skills.

In fact, he’s been susceptible to the tapout rather frequently throughout his decorated MMA career. Sonnen has lost 9 of his total 16 MMA losses by submitting. His most famous is, of course, his historic tap to Anderson Silva in the closing minutes of their all-time classic middleweight title fight at 2010’s UFC 117.

‘The American Gangster’ does have some strong submission wins of his own, however, and apparently he’s been training that part of his game significantly. So much so, in fact, that he was recently awarded his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by coach Fabiano Scherner at Gracie Barra in Portland, Oregon:

Congratulations to ADCC superfight winner @ChaelSonnen for his promotion to black belt! pic.twitter.com/tUgPbQY2W9 — FloGrappling (@FloGrappling) January 13, 2019

The former UFC title challenger has trained in grappling since his college days. He began training with the gi in 2014 and has apparently made quite the strides to earn his black belt.

Sonnen was last seen facing heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko in the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. He was stopped via TKO in the final seconds of the first round. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak for Sonnen. He defeated Quinton Jackson via decision to earn his spot in the Grand Prix semifinals after grinding out Wanderlei Silva in his second Bellator fight.

Overall, he’s gone 5-5 in his last 10 fights and 2-2 in Bellator.