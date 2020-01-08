Chael Sonnen: Donald Cerrone Has More Ways To Win Than Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Chael Sonnen believes Donald Cerrone has more paths to victory than Conor McGregor when they clash at UFC 246 on January 18.

McGregor makes his return to action for the first time in 15 months when he faces Cerrone in a welterweight bout. However, many have already dismissed Cerrone’s chances, given that he is not only 36 years of age, but also on a two-fight losing streak.

Sonnen, though, believes there’s an intrigue in the fight because of the added weight:

“They missed that this is happening at welterweight, 170 pounds,” Sonnen said on Ariel and the Bad Guy (via BJ Penn). “I think that is so significant, and you know who else agrees with me? Is the line in Vegas. As soon as it came out at 170 pounds, that dropped from Conor McGregor at almost a 5-to-1 favorite to him a 2.5-to-1 favorite. At 170 pounds, Conor McGregor is batting 50 percent. He has only been there twice, he won one fight, he lost one fight both against Nate Diaz.

“The point being, Conor McGregor who is striking heavy, who is not known for ground and pound, who is not known for submissions. On paper at least, has one way to win this fight which is to knock Donald Cerrone out. Conor doesn’t even do that well in fights that go to a decision. So, now to knock a guy out who by the way has an extra 15 pounds is significant. It is the biggest talking point of this fight.”

In addition, Sonnen believes Cerrone has more ways of getting the victory than McGregor. The fact that it’s a 170-pound five-rounder doesn’t help the Irishman either:

“Conor is very awkward with his strikes, Donald Cerrone plays the same game,” Sonnen explained. “But, by the way, he’ll take you down and he’ll submit you. Donald Cerrone has more ways to win this fight, I have to throw that out there. Even though the line has gotten significantly closer with the announcement of this being at welterweight, I still don’t think people are appreciating it.

“If Donald Cerrone can survive the first two and a half minutes, at least historically, his odds significantly rise should he can get one single takedown. The chances of him winning this fight significantly go up. So yes when you are asking me if Conor made a miscalculation, I wouldn’t call it a mistake, but he now has two things against him. 170 and five rounds after a layoff.”

Do you agree with Sonnen’s comments?