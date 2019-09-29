Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Think Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar Will Happen

Spread the word!













Chael Sonnen doesn’t think a potential matchup between Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar will happen. However, he does see some positive signs for Edgar.

McGregor recently claimed Edgar was one opponent he would like to face in his comeback. Edgar reciprocated, stating he was willing to fight the Irishman in any weight class. There have been no updates on an actual fight between the two since.

However, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently claimed he would like to see his student face Edgar next. And the fact that the fight is still being brought up leads Sonnen to believe there is still a possibility of it happening — even if he doesn’t think it’ll happen:

“I am very bearish on this,” Sonnen said in a recent video. “I do not think this is going to happen but it has surprised me in that this is the one topic that still seems to be lingering around which I think is probably a very good sign for Frankie Edgar.”

Sonnen also pointed to the fact that Edgar recently announced he would be moving down to bantamweight. A fight with McGregor only seems to make sense at lightweight — a division Edgar has not competed in since 2012.

The lack of clarity on which weight class the two would compete in is another factor as to why Sonnen doesn’t believe it will happen:

“Does that fight work? Sure, it works,” he added. “But it also throws a tremendous jam into things. Frankie, are you going down to 135? If you are, now you’re going up to 155. Either one’s good. You’ve proven you can do it in either weight class. I’m in, but somebody needs to let Frankie know. Is he taking 10 pounds off or is he trying to put 10 pounds on? It just seems like things have slowed down a little bit.”

You can watch the full video below:

Do you think McGregor vs. Edgar will happen?