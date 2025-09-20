Chael Sonnen Claims BJ Penn Might Have a Reasonable Case: “BJ’s figured out what’s going on—he has proof”

Chael Sonnen claims BJ Penn has “proof” that his family was abducted, killed, and replaced by impostors.

The former UFC two-division champion was arrested on Tuesday, September 17, by Hawaii police after violating a restraining order filed against him by his mother.

It was Penn’s fifth arrest since Memorial Day, with all of his prior arrests being related to his ongoing dispute with his mother and Penn’s claims that his family had been murdered and replaced with impostors.

“BJ says, ‘My family has been killed,” Sonnen said in a YouTube video while discussing Penn’s latest run-in with the law. “‘My family has been abducted and killed, and impostors have been put in their place. The impostors are motivated by money. They assume the house, properties, funds, and ultimately the inheritance to get rid of me.’ If you truly believed your mother had been killed and somebody else was in her shoes, you could see where a reasonable person might think that woman is in danger. If you kill BJ Penn’s mother and BJ finds you, you’re going to have a big problem. “I’m trying to tell you, and I’m not positive how to relay it, but that is not the case. He is not upset and looking to avenge the death of his mother. I really want you to hear that because when these stories about BJ come out, I don’t want you to be afraid to click or share them. BJ himself is accessible. If you want to provide advice or company through direct message, go ahead. I’m comfortable telling you that is not where this situation is going. He’s trying to get to the bottom and sort things out.”

Penn’s Mother filed for a restraining order in August

Penn’s mother, Lorraine Shin, was awarded a one-year protection order against the UFC Hall of Famer after proving her claim of “domestic abuse and/or extreme psychological abuse” during court proceedings.

She also claimed that Penn suffers from a rare psychological disorder known as Capgras syndrome, which causes him to believe his family members have been replaced by impostors.

“I’m trying to share the other side of isolating BJ as a way of punishing him for the idea that BJ is going to eventually punish you,” Sonnen continued. “That’s not a piece of this. However we got here, whatever facts, accusations, or assumptions, that’s not part of it. There’s no angry BJ. There’s a smart BJ who’s figured out what’s going on. He has proof. He can tell by details like the earlobes. But there’s no BJ seeking retribution. “If you think this story is serious or good gossip, those are your boundaries. From my time and experience in this, with contacts that are multiple times daily, those are your boundaries. There’s no angry, premeditating, plotting BJ Penn out there. The story as you have it is the entire thing. There are people impersonating his family. He knows his family has been abducted. He believes they’ve been abducted and killed. All he knows for sure is this is not mom, dad, and brother, but impostors.”

Penn currently has trials scheduled for late October and early November.