A lot of talk has circulated regarding a potential matchup between UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones since Adesanya successfully defended his belt at UFC 253. ESPN Analyst and former UFC multiple time title challenger Chael Sonnen has chimed in stating that he belies Adesanya would emerge victorious in a fight between the two.

Izzy woujd whip JJ. If there were 5 rds, IZZY wins all 5. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 29, 2020

First posting to Twitter, Sonnen stated that if the two were to fight that Adesanya would win all five rounds before speaking to Submission Radio doubling down on this statement. “Adesanya is a better fighter than Jon Jones. He’s more crafty, he’s more tactical, he’s faster, he’s equally as long, Adesanya beat Jon Jones. the question is how hard would he have to work?” Sonnen asked. “If its a full training camp and everything is even and they weigh close to the same okay he’s not going to have to go the full five rounds if you threw them in there tomorrow it might be a longer fight but Adesanya still beats him.”

The pair of fighters locked horns on Twitter over the past few days each taking shots at one enough for a variety of different things. During this exchange Jones seemingly looked to encourage Adesanya into taking a fight against him, something that Adesanya had previously said he’d be interested in doing come 2021.

For Adesanya, after successfully defending his title against Paulo Costa the Middleweight champion looks to have turned his focus back to his division stating that if Jared Cannonier successfully defeats Robert Whittaker he will be the next challenger for the middleweight title.

As for Jones, plans were for him to move up divisions to Heavyweight after relinquishing his Light-Heavyweight title earlier this year, however, no plans have been announced by the UFC of who his next opponent will be.