Following his impressive title defense against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been extremely active on social media producing some hilarious content as well as taunting not only his previous opponent but taking aim at a potential opponent in Jon Jones.

Jones put a stop to the Twitter interaction between the two that spanned over many Tweets stating that while he can’t help himself he realizes that replying is exactly what Adesanya wanted.

I apologize my fans for stooping to his level and giving him exactly what he wants. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2020

We all know this, but my pride won’t allow me to stop replying to this clown. But I’m done after that last shit, dude made me uncomfortable. Going to work out, good night everyone https://t.co/IGm9oxPhid — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2020

After heading back to New Zealand from Abu Dhabi, Adesanya was forced to spend 14 days in a hotel quarantine before being allowed to go back to his home. The champion stated that during this time he planned to do a whole lot of social media as before the fight he was unable to as his focus remained on the fight.

When I’m done with Costa memes, you know Jon bout to get this work.#mememajesty — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

This exchange began with a tweet from Adesanya stating that he’d finished sharing memes regarding Costa and was instead preparing to go out the former Light-Heavyweight champion himself.

My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. https://t.co/CGGykYXSNn — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

Adesanya then proceeded to reply to an earlier Tweet regarding a matchup between the two. This first exchange sure Jones question how confident Adesanya’s father would be in his son taking on the former champion going further to state that his coach clearly doesn’t believe he’s ready. Adesanya replied to confirming to Jones that his father had already told him how to beat him continuing to state Jones’s mother deceased would be disappointed with who he’s become.

Jones then proceeded to defend his mother and begun calling for a fight against the Middleweight champion, stating that he had said in the past he would be ready to fight Jones in 2021. This callout mostly went unphased to Adesanya who continued his tirade against Jones. The pair went back and forth tweeting about each other before Jones finally decided he had enough stating that he was just “giving him exactly what he wants.”

It remains to be seen whether a matchup between the two will ever come to fruition, at this moment the UFC has announced no plans to make the fight.