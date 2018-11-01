Quote: Buzz For Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier Has Faded

Chael Sonnen believes that the buzz for the potential fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier has reduced. He sees it as a lackluster fight right now in the eyes of the general public.

Lesnar had to enter into the USADA testing pool that forced him to be tested for six months before fighting again. UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that the plan is to make Lesnar vs. Cormier for the heavyweight title next January.

However, that fight may be in jeopardy. Cormier will defend his title against Derrick Lewis in this week’s UFC 230 headliner. Depending on what happens there, the fight may be delayed or not even happen.

The former title contender recently talked about this potential fight in a recent video on his YouTube channel and if Lesnar will appear at UFC 230.

“So Brock’s supposed to be at (UFC) 230,” Sonnen said (H/T to MMANews). “Let’s see if he shows up, I hope that he does. I feel like (it has) lost some luster. Which can be built right back but a little luster on ‘DC’ vs. Brock. And what I mean by that, not in terms of we would all like to see that match. That we all hope that match happens. I just seemed like there was a major fire around it that then went away.”

Sonnen Sounds Off

Sonnen continued by stating that Cormier has backtracked from saying he would be fighting Lesnar to saying he thinks he will.

“To the point where ‘DC’ was even saying things like, ‘hey I think I’m fighting Brock.’ Which started out with, ‘yes I am fighting Brock.’ Then it turned into ‘I think I’m fighting him.’ I’m waiting to see what happens with Lesnar.”

Sonnen would love to see some exchange between Lesnar and Cormier at UFC 230 in order to put fuel on the fire of this fight.