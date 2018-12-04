Chael Sonnen Believes Anderson Silva Is Still Ahead Of Game

Chael Sonnen believes that despite former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva getting older and missing a step, he’s still ahead of the game. There is history between Sonnen and Silva as they have fought each other twice inside of the Octagon.

Sonnen came close to beating Silva but ultimately lost by fifth round submission at UFC 117 in 2010 then lost by TKO two years later at UFC 148. The future UFC Hall of Famer is slated to meet prospect Israel Adesanya in a middleweight contest at the upcoming UFC 234 event.

In a recent video, Sonnen gave some praise to Silva. He brought up how he is such a great fighter that he’s still ahead of his time even in 2018.

“When you take somebody like Anderson. Who was this great Muay Thai fighter, doing Muay Thai, standup, kickboxing bouts. He also secretly was working on the ground game. He had a black belt in jiu-jitsu. So when he came into mixed martial arts and was just one of the complete fighters there was.”

Chael Sonnen Still Believes In Anderson

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. In his latest batch of fights, he’s 1-4-1.

Sonnen continued by stating that Silva sees this fight as one that he can win if the fight stays on the feet.