Chad Mendes is returning to the combat sports world, but it won’t be in MMA.

The Team Alpha Male staple broke the news on the latest edition of the Joe Rogan Experience. He said that he’s excited to try something new and mix it up with the roster BKFC has put together (H/T MMA Junkie).

“I just signed a big contract – I’m coming back to fighting,” Mendes told Rogan. “But I’m not coming back to MMA. … I’m coming back to boxing. I want to try something different. I think we’re going to throw some bareknuckle in there, bro – just mix it up and get real crazy. This is something that’s kind of been in the works for probably a year now.”

MMA Junkie confirmed with an anonymous source that this is indeed “the most lucrative deal” Mendes has ever signed. The former featherweight contender still had fights left on his UFC contract when he retired, but apparently the promotion let him go in order to sign this new deal.

Mendes, who three times challenged for UFC featherweight gold, retired from the sport after a second round TKO defeat to Alexander Volkanovski in December 2018. Prior to that loss, he came back from a 2-year USADA suspension to stop Myles Jury in the first round. ”’Money’ left the sport with an 18-5 record, including 2 losses to Jose Aldo in championship matches, and a loss to Conor McGregor for the interim belt.

The now 36-year-old has kept himself busy outside of the cage, developing a guided fishing and hunting company called Finz and Featherz. However, the appeal of competing once again was obviously too tempting, as Mendes had posted a number of training videos in recent weeks teasing his return.

Mendes said that the organization is currently looking at an October 22 timeline for his debut. The event will apparently take place in Chandler, Arizona, and Mendes will compete at 155-pounds. An opponent has not yet been named.

