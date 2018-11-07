Chad Mendes Returns Against Rising Knockout Artist

In his second bout since returning from a two-year suspension, top featherweight Chad Mendes is jumping right back into the fire.

News broke this evening via MMAjunkie’s Mike Bohn that the UFC has confirmed Mendes will face rising No. 11 knockout slugger Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 232:

Mendes most recently returned from a USADA suspension by knocking out Myles Jury at July’s UFC Fight Night 133. The time off appeared to treat him well because he had been knocked out in two of his previous three. That was against Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar – the best of the best at featherweight.

It’s no easy match-up for the No. 5-ranked “Money” regardless.

Volkanovski beat longtime veteran Darren Elkins by unanimous decision at the very same card. The 18-1 dark horse has won four of his last seven fights by knockout. He’s touted as one of the division’s most dangerous rising combatants as a result. This will therefore quietly be one of the most potentially explosive matches at 145 pounds.

UFC 232 takes place December 29, 2018, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by the anticipated Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson light heavyweight title rematch.