Chad Mendes Returns Against Rising Knockout Artist

In his second bout since returning from a two-year suspension, top featherweight Chad Mendes is jumping right back into the fire.

News broke this evening via MMAjunkie’s Mike Bohn¬†that the UFC has confirmed Mendes will face rising No. 11 knockout slugger Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 232:

Chad Mendes vs. Alex Volkanovski has been added to UFC 232 in Las Vegas. Big fight at 145. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 6, 2018

Mendes most recently returned from a USADA suspension by knocking out Myles Jury at July’s UFC Fight Night 133. The time off appeared to treat him well¬†because he had been knocked out in two of his previous three. That was against Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar – the best of the best at featherweight.

It’s no easy match-up for the No. 5-ranked “Money” regardless.

Volkanovski beat longtime veteran Darren Elkins by unanimous decision at the very same card. The 18-1 dark horse has won four of his last seven fights by knockout. He’s touted as one of the division’s most dangerous rising combatants as a result. This will therefore quietly be one of the most potentially explosive matches at 145 pounds.

UFC 232 takes place December 29, 2018, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by the anticipated Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson light heavyweight title rematch.