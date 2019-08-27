CB Dollaway Receives Two-Year USADA Suspension Over Multiple Banned Substances

Spread the word!













CB Dollaway will be on the sidelines for the next two years as he has received a suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Word broke on Monday that Dollaway has been suspended after testing positive for multiple banned substances. The substances he tested positive for were anastrozole, growth hormone-releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6. Dolloway will not be eligible to return to action until after Dec. 13, 2020. Dollaway’s two-year period of ineligibility began on December 13, 2018.

USADA ultimately based his suspension on the date of the original failure, which is what kicked off his period of ineligibility. Dolloway issued the following statement on his official Instagram account.

“In light of the recent decision made by USADA to issue me a two year sanction, I want it to be very clear that I did not knowingly nor intentionally take any performance enhancing drugs,” Dollaway wrote on Instagram. “As many people close to me are aware, I suffered a serious back injury in 2016. With my insurance capped out, I needed to find alternative solution if I wanted to continue to compete in mixed martial arts.,

“I traveled to Mexico to have a stem cell procedure done and ended up coming into contact with the mentioned substances. I am sorry to let my friends, family and fans down. I want to personally thank Donna Marcolini, the VP of health and performance of the UFC, for her assistance and for believing in me. I will take this time to continue working on my health and hopefully be ready to come back in 2020 as a healthy athlete/fighter for the first time since 2016.”

He was last seen in competition when he suffered a TKO loss to Khalid Murtazaliev in Russia back in September 2018.

What do you make of Dollaway’s two-year suspension after testing for several banned substances?