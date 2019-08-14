Cat Zingano Reportedly Released By UFC

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano has reportedly been released by the promotion.

That’s according to MMA Junkie, who cite two people with knowledge of the situation. The news is not official yet, though the UFC usually never announces when a fighter is released. However, UFC president Dana White nor Zingano have commented as of yet.

Zingano is coming off a TKO defeat to Megan Anderson and is 1-4 in her last five fights. Her losses have come to top opposition, however, such as Ronda Rousey, Julianna Pena and Ketlen Vieira.

Her loss to Anderson was also controversial as the Aussie’s toe made contact with her eye, rendering her unable to continue. She had tried to appeal the loss, but to no avail. Her last win was a decision victory over Marion Reneau in July last year.

Interestingly, “Alpha” notably holds a win over current bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. One could imagine given her reputation and name, a fight would have been made between the two.

However, with Zingano’s recent results, along with the fact that she recently turned 37, the UFC may have decided it was time to part ways.

Were you shocked with Zingano’s release? Where do you think she’ll go next?