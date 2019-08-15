Cat Zingano Releases Statement After UFC Release

Spread the word!













Cat Zingano was shockingly released from the UFC yesterday (Wed. August 14, 2019).

It came as a surprise to many given the fact that she still was a top-15 bantamweight and one of the top featherweights. But, a 1-4 run paved the way for Zingano to be released from the Las Vegas-based promotion. Why she was released was unknown until she released a statement to ESPN.

“I didn’t want to take the ultimatum this time,” Zingano said in her statement to ESPN. “So I guess you can say it was mutual. I had a project that was very, very important to me, and to the MMA community and fans, and I needed to put me, my son, my training and that first before I had anything to give to the UFC. It’s s—ty timing, but it happens, and I’m still a fighter and ready to f— s— up.”

Zingano won’t say what project it is, but it is something she wants to do, and the UFC wanted her to fight. Along with the fact that so many fighters are getting signed on the Contender Series, the UFC has to create roster spots, and “Alpha” might have fallen victim to that.

The former title challenger is 10-4 as a pro with notable wins over the likes of Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate, and Raquel Pennington, among others. She also fought Ronda Rousey at UFC 184 for the title but was submitted in just 14 seconds. Even though Zingano was released, she is still a top-15 fighter and will have promotions lined up to sign her.

Where do you think Cat Zingano will sign next after being released from the UFC?