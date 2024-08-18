Casey O’Neill Celebrates UFC 305 Win with Dedication to Raygun

Casey O’Neill ended her two-fight skid with a unanimous decision victory over Luana Santos at UFC 305. After the fight, she unleashed some epic breakdancing moves in homage to Raygun, the viral breakdancing sensation from the 2024 Olympics.

You might be wondering: “Who the f*** is Raygun?” Well, Raygun was the notoriously bad female breakdancer in the green and yellow jumpsuit who participated in the 2024 Olympics. You know, the one who performed so comically bad that they became an immediate overnight sensation?

Casey O’Neill must be quite the fan or have a rad sense of humor because she decided to pay some homage to the Australian breakdancer after her unanimous decision victory at UFC 305.

Casey O’Neill unleashes raygun celebration at uFC 305

During the UFC 305 post-fight press conference, a reporter asked O’Neill how she would rate her post-fight victory dance. O’Neill responded, feeling pretty great about her sick breakdancing moves: “I give that about a 10. I think I did better than she (Raygun) did in the Olympics.”

“I think if they (the Olympic committee),” She continued. “Do bring it (breakdancing) back in 2028, I think I might need to take an MMA hiatus and get a gold medal.”

Now 5-2 in the UFC, it is unclear what may be next for the young Australian MMA fighter. This latest victory definitely improves her stock, and fans can expect her to continue the climb to one day challenging for a UFC title.

Raygun, the Australian breakdancer, has become a twisted combination of Internet sensation and a laughingstock. Some have criticized her intensely for making a mockery of breakdancing, while others have become infatuated with her story. Regardless, she has provided a funny distraction from the world’s more serious issues.

What do you think about Casey O’Neill’s celebration at UFC 305?