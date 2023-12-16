Ariane Lipski stops Casey O’Neill with brutal armbar in return fight – UFC 296 Highlights

Likely set to snatch the number twelve rank from opponent Casey O’Neill in the new rankings update next week, Brazilian contender, Ariane Lipski turned in a stunning victory tonight on the late preliminary card of UFC 296 — submitting the highly-touted contender with a second round armbar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lipski, a former KSW flyweight champion, turned in her third consecutive victory with tonight’s win over touted challenger, O’Neill — following back-to-back submission wins over both JJ Aldrich, and Melissa Gatto.

Dominating the opening round of her 125 pound clash with O’Neill, in the second round, Curitiba native, Lipski landed just her second armbar win over the course of her professional career, taking the former down, and eventually scooting for an armbar attempt.

Bellying down during the scramble, Lipski forced an eventual tap, compiling the misery on O’Neill — who has now lost two on the bounce, following a prior decision loss to Lipski’s compatriot, former title challenger, Jennifer Maia.

Below, catch the highlights from Ariane Lipski’s upset win over Casey O’Neill at UFC 296