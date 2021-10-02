Grappling exchanges and scrambles once more prove to be the kryptonite of Antonina Shevchenko — as Scottish prospect, Casey O’Neill maintains her undefeated record, scoring a late second round knockout victory over the Kyrgyzstan native on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 38.

Giving up position in an almost side control scramble following a busy start, O’Neill eventually managed to establish full mount and laid waste with a series of hammer fists and ground strikes late in the second frame.

From her trio of Octagon walks, the 23-year-old Irvine native has now lodged three finishes. Improving to 8-0, O’Neill has now dispatched Shevchenko, Lara Procopio with a rear-naked choke, and in her Octagon bow, bested Shana Dobson with a second round knockout.



Below, catch the highlights from O’Neill’s eye-catching victory over Shevchenko.

