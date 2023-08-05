Carlston Harris added another impressive win to his resume on Saturday night, securing a third-round submission over Jeremiah Wells at UFC Nashville.

Wells appeared to have things under control for a majority of the bout, stymying Harris’ offense for the first two rounds with his impeccable ground game, but Harris managed to mount an epic comeback less than two minutes into the final round, securing an anaconda choke to add another win to his already impressive resume.

Official Result: Carlston Harris def. Jeremiah Wells via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:50 of Round 3.

With the victory, Harrison moved to 4-1 in the UFC, his lone loss coming against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. Harris is now a winner in his last two appearances inside the Octagon.

For Jeremiah Wells, the loss to Harris snapped a six-fight win streak dating back to 2019.

Check Out Highlights From Carlston Harris vs. Jeremiah Wells at UFC Nashville Below:

Carlston Harris put him to sleep 😴 #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/sgbVNwmczR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 6, 2023