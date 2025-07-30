Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes Headline UFC’s Return to Perth

The UFC has officially announced that “Black Jag” Carlos Ulberg and “The Devastator” Dominick Reyes will headline the organization’s upcoming event in Perth, Western Australia. The main event, scheduled for September 27 at RAC Arena, features a notable light heavyweight contest and marks the UFC’s latest return to the city.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Carlos Ulberg, currently on an eight-fight winning streak, steps into the spotlight following his recent unanimous decision victory over former champion Jan Blachowicz in London. Ulberg, ranked among the top contenders in the division, has positioned himself as a potential title challenger, with this bout serving as a critical test in his pursuit of a championship opportunity.

Dominick Reyes, a former light heavyweight title challenger, returns to headline after rebuilding momentum in his career. Reyes most recently secured a first-round knockout victory against Nikita Krylov in April, marking his third consecutive win. The American fighter previously suffered setbacks that included a controversial loss to Jon Jones in 2020 but has since managed to revitalize his standing in the division.

This matchup represents Ulberg’s first appearance in a five-round main event, while Reyes brings previous experience in high-stakes headlining bouts. The outcome is expected to have significant implications for the light heavyweight title picture, coming at a time when other contenders, including Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree, are vying for a shot at the belt in upcoming events.

The UFC Perth lineup also features additional bouts, including Dooho Choi vs. Daniel Santos, Rodolfo Bellato vs. Navajo Stirling, and Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara, as the organization prepares for its fourth event in the city and the first non-pay-per-view card at RAC Arena.