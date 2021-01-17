Carlos Condit is still looking to remain with the UFC.

Condit made it two wins in a row following a unanimous decision victory over Matt Brown in the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 7 yesterday.

It was notably the last fight of his UFC contract so it was all the more imperative that he came away with the victory — especially with some of the recent cuts the promotion has been making.

As for what’s next? The former interim welterweight champion has no idea.

“No clue, honestly,” Condit said at the post-fight press conference. “I don’t know. I have a few things I got to get tended to. Got to get a few things fixed up and I don’t know, there’s a lot of variables with all that.”

However, the goal to stay with the UFC remains the same.

“I love the UFC and I’ve had an incredible run,” Condit added. “I’ve grown up under Zuffa, WEC, UFC. We’ll see. I can’t give you an answer right now [on free agency].”

UFC president Dana White would later call Condit one of the OGs and it seemed he was open to the veteran signing a new contract.

It certainly helps Condit that he’s on a two-fight winning streak but nobody can blame him either if he’s looking to test free agency just to see what options are out there for him.

Maybe he will follow the lead of Anthony Pettis.

Do you think Condit will stay with the UFC or should he test free agency?