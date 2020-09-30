Long-time welterweight contender Carlos Condit has become the latest man to call for a fight with Nick Diaz who recently announced his intention to return to the Octagon in 2021.

Condit feels like the pair have unfinished business after they previously fought for the interim welterweight strap in 2012. ‘The Natural Born Killer’ emerged victorious on the night picking up a unanimous decision but many fans disagreed with the judge’s call.

Diaz was named the unofficial winner by a section of fans who believe the Stockton, California native did enough to win rounds one, two and five against Condit who went on to give Georges St-Pierre one of the toughest fights of his reign later that year.

Speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of his fight against Court McGee this coming weekend Condit made his case for a Nick Diaz rematch, he said.

“Oh yeah, it was impossible to ignore, especially after the fight. Yeah, obviously that’s been a thing and that’s a point of interest. I know people want to see that fight. I know a lot of people want to see that fight. I want to see that fight. I think Nick wants that fight. I don’t know if it’s the next one or what he’s trying to do. But if the stars align, that fight should happen.

“That fight is intriguing to me, intriguing to a lot of fans. If I go out there and handle business like I think will on Saturday, that one is definitely in my sight. It’s an interesting matchup, there was controversy, and why not? Why not go out there and settle the score.”

First up, Condit is determined to snap his a five-fight losing streak that started when he lost in a championship fight against Robbie Lawler by the narrowest of margins at UFC 196 in 2016.

“I’m enjoying being out here on fight week again,” Condit said. “The familiarity of the ritual of preparation, the weight cut, and all that. I’m just excited. I have a good opponent. This dude is game, he’s a hard-nose, salty veteran who comes to fight. I think we’re going to put on a hell of a show. I know he doesn’t take a step back and he comes to throw down. I’m super excited about that.”

Do you want to see Carlos Condit vs. Nick Diaz II?