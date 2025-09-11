Canelo Poised for 10th-Round Stoppage Against Crawford According to AI Analysis

Artificial intelligence predictions have generated significant attention ahead of Saturday’s undisputed super middleweight championship bout between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. BettingLounge has utilized Google Gemini to deliver a comprehensive round-by-round analysis, projecting a tenth-round technical knockout victory for the Mexican champion.

The AI-generated prediction system analyzed extensive performance data, fighter profiles, and historical trends to map out the complete 12-round contest. According to the analysis, Crawford will establish early control through superior reach and technical precision in the opening rounds, with the AI awarding him the first two rounds by narrow margins.

Early Tactical Phase Favors Crawford

The artificial intelligence, with BettingLounge, model suggests Crawford’s 3.5-inch reach advantage will prove crucial in the fight’s initial stages. The prediction indicates both fighters will adopt cautious approaches early, with Crawford utilizing his jab effectively while Canelo remains patient and avoids premature exchanges.

Through rounds one through four, the AI analysis projects a competitive back-and-forth affair. Crawford is expected to dictate pace from the outside while forcing Canelo to expend energy cutting off ring space. However, the prediction shows Canelo beginning to assert himself in round three with meaningful combination work, eventually evening the scorecards by the fourth round.

Mid-Fight Momentum Shift

The AI model identifies rounds five through seven as the pivotal turning point. According to the analysis, Canelo’s disciplined body work and ring generalship will begin wearing down Crawford, who shows signs of fatigue from the weight jump to 168 pounds. The prediction suggests Crawford’s initial energy advantages will diminish as Canelo’s physical strength becomes more pronounced.

Boxing analysts have noted similar patterns in Crawford’s previous weight class transitions. The AI system factored in Crawford’s limited experience at super middleweight, having only fought once at 154 pounds in his previous bout against Israil Madrimov in August 2024.

Crawford’s Defensive Adaptations Fail

The later rounds present a dramatic shift according to the AI prediction. Crawford is projected to switch stances frequently in rounds eight and nine, attempting to create openings for fight-changing punches. However, this tactical adjustment reportedly leaves him vulnerable to Canelo’s assault, with the AI suggesting a significant combination will hurt Crawford in round eight.

Industry experts have highlighted Canelo’s effectiveness against southpaw opponents in recent years. The Mexican champion recorded victories over John Ryder by decision in 2023 and Billy Joe Saunders by technical knockout in 2021, both southpaw fighters.

Round Score Score Fighter 1 Crawford 10-9 Canelo 2 Crawford 20-18 Canelo 3 Crawford 29-28 Canelo 4 Crawford 38-38 Canelo 5 Canelo 48-47 Crawford 6 Canelo 58-56 Crawford 7 Canelo 68-65 Crawford 8 Canelo 78-73 Crawford 9 Canelo 88-82 Crawford 10 Canelo TKO Crawford

Technical Knockout Prediction

The AI analysis concludes with Crawford entering the tenth round “throwing laboured punches” lacking their earlier precision. The model projects Canelo countering with a sharp right uppercut that sends Crawford to the canvas, prompting a referee stoppage.

This prediction aligns with betting market trends showing Canelo as a -180 favorite while Crawford sits at +140. The total rounds line of 10.5 carries -385 odds for the over, suggesting bookmakers expect the fight to reach the championship rounds.

Current pound-for-pound rankings show Crawford at number three in Ring Magazine’s listings while Canelo ranks eighth. However, the AI system weighted Canelo’s experience at super middleweight and superior recent activity at the championship level as decisive factors.

Google Gemini’s boxing prediction capabilities have drawn attention following previous analyses of major fights. The AI system previously analyzed the Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight bout, demonstrating its ability to process complex fighting data and historical performance metrics.

The September 13 bout represents Crawford’s attempt to become boxing’s first three-weight undisputed champion in the four-belt era. The 37-year-old Nebraska native faces the challenge of jumping two full weight classes to compete against Canelo’s natural size and strength advantages at 168 pounds.

Netflix will broadcast the event globally, marking a significant shift in boxing’s media landscape. The streaming platform’s entry into live boxing represents a major investment in premium combat sports content, with the Canelo-Crawford bout serving as a marquee attraction.