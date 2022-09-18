Canelo Alvarez needs surgery after decisive win over Gennady Golovkin & targets redemption for Bivol loss

Canelo Alvarez put a decisive end to his rivalry with Gennady Golovkin with a dominant win in the trilogy bout.

Going into the bout off a loss to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo was looking to turn his fortunes back to winning ways against Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After two close-fought controversial matches, the pair returned for what looked like the final outing between the two.

Canelo got off to a strong start early on in the fight and had a commanding first eight rounds before Bivol picked up the pace. However, it was a bit too late for GGG as he could not do enough. He lost out on the judges’ scorecards unanimously in what many would consider a shockingly close result.

Canelo Alvarez reveals he needs surgery for his left hand

During the post-fight interview, Canelo Alvarez shared his thoughts on the trilogy win over Golovkin.

“I’ve gone through some very difficult things in my life,” Canelo said. “The only thing you can do is try and continue to move forward. I’ve gone through difficult times recently with my defeats to comeback and show humility. He’s a really good fighter. I know he’s strong. We are here, I’m glad to share the ring with him. I’m going to keep moving forward to keep my legacy strong. I know he’s a tough fighter but I’m glad I learned from everything. I’m not good from my left hand so I need surgery but I’m good. I’m a warrior. It bothered me a lot. I can’t hold a glass.”

Canelo is looking to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo also talked about his defeat to Bivol and declared that he would seek redemption next.

“It’s very important for my legacy and for me (to avenge the loss to Bivol), for my country, for my family, and for everything, it’s very important. I will beat him.”

