Canelo Alvarez Fires Back After Jorge Masvidal Challenge

Jorge Masvidal called out Canelo Alvarez to a boxing match, and now the Mexican star has responded.

Following his UFC 244 victory over Nate Diaz in New York earlier this month, Masvidal said during his post-fight press conference that he wants to “destroy” Alvarez inside the boxing ring.

“I’m dead serious about trying to fight Canelo Alvarez,” Masvidal said. “Give me a nice little change, I’ll take my talents over there. I feel like I can shock the world. Is Canelo a better boxer than me? Has he thrown ten thousands jabs more than me because that’s what he does morning and night, yeah, he’s a better boxer.

“But can I bring some elements that boxers ain’t used to that are in the legal realm of boxing and throw Canelo completely off his game? F*ck yes, man. I’m a natural bigger dude. I punch like a f*cking truck. If I got boxing gloves on, I’m not afraid of breaking my hand because I got that cast on so I’ll be swinging extra harder. I feel like I could be a legitimate a** threat in there. Plus I’m a little longer.

“In the wake of the Conor-Mayweather fight, showed me a lot of things that they were really bad [at]. They can’t read us as well as maybe they can read a boxer especially in the early insights of the fight.”

Now, however, Alvarez has caught wind of Masvidal’s comments, and he doesn’t sound too interested. Speaking to Little Giant Boxing, Alvarez said he himself has ‘no business in MMA,’ and similarly, Masvidal has no business in boxing either.

“With all due respect, I always felt that I have no business being in an MMA cage,” Alvarez said. “I think the same, if they came to box, they have no business being there. From a business standpoint, yes, it’s attractive, but it’s not my priority.”

He then addressed mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters suddenly having a big interest in boxing now. Alvarez noted the only reason they want to box is because of “the money and there’s no other reason.”

“With all due respect to everyone. I respect what they do in their sport, they’re great fighters. But, boxing is just another thing.”

What do you make of Alvarez’s response to Masvidal?