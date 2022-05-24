Reigning middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez has vowed to make his return to the squared circle by September for a trilogy clash with Kazakhstan favorite, Gennady Golovkin – honoring a prior agreement, before then switching attention to a second showdown against light heavyweight kingpin, Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo Alvarez, who headlined an MGM Grand Garden Arena card against Russian puncher, Bivol earlier this month, suffered his first professional loss in over eight years, with his sole other loss coming at the hands of former multiple division best, Floyd Mayweather back in 2013.

Embarking on an undefeated run of 16 fights without a defeat since then, the Guadalajara fan-favorite suffered a unanimous decision loss to Russian light heavyweight best, Bivol in ‘Sin City’.

Canelo Alvarez welcomes a third fight with Gennady Golovkin in September

However, prior to his title challenge against Bivol in Las Vegas, Canelo was slated to meet with Golovkin in a third fight between the two before the close of this year. And as far as the Mexico native is concerned, a third fight will be honored with Golovkin – before he pursues a rematch against Bivol.

“In the next few days we will announce the September fight,” Canelo Alvarez told ESPN Knockout during a recent interview. “Surely, it will be against GGG (Gennady Golovkin) because we already had that agreement, but I will also fight (Dmitry) Bivol again.”

Whilst Canelo suffered a unanimous decision loss to Bivol earlier this month, Golovkin, on the other hand, managed to rally himself from an adversity filled fight to stop Ryota Murata with a ninth round TKO victory also last month.

In the two prior fights between Canelo and Golovkin, the pair first battled over the course of 12 rounds to split decision draw in September 2017, before Canelo defeated Golovkin with a majority decision victory in a rematch exactly a year later.