Candace Owens has taken a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media over his Colby Covington comments.

Nurmagomedov put out a long statement on his Twitter saying that the welterweight division should boycott Covington and not take a fight with him. ‘The Eagle’ stated that MMA is a sport of respect and has no place for someone like ‘Chaos’. Covington’s actions are questionable, but he uses these things he says to build a fight up.

This came after Covington was assaulted by Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal took a cheap shot and blindsided Covington while he was walking out of a steakhouse in Miami.

Masvidal has been charged with an assault over the incident and Covington had a front tooth chipped. Masvidal decided to take a cheap shot after having 25 minutes to fight Covington in the cage, stating his reason was that Covington “spoke badly about his kids”.

Candace Owens took to Twitter to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s “embarrassing” boycott.

“Right? This is so embarrassing. Calling for a boycott,” Owens said. “He better go buy a pussy hat and join the NBA. MMA is a man’s sport.”

Right? This is so embarrassing. Calling for a boycott. 😂😂 He better go buy a pussy hat and join the NBA.

MMA is a man’s sport. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 25, 2022

Owens is a huge supporter of Covington and has even had him on her show as a special guest. They both share a lot of the same political ideologies and support the hardworking men and women of America.

Many speculate that Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz was the one who wrote and posted the boycott on Twitter. It is regularly known around the MMA circle that Abdelaziz runs his clients’ social media accounts. Some have even pointed out that Nurmagomedov speaks broken English and believe that some of the words that he used in the tweet, would never be used by him.

His client Kamaru Usman has even gone on record telling his clients they need to get their Twitter account back from him.

What do you make of Candace Owen’s comments aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.