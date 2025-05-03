Serhiy Sidey Smothers Cameron Smotherland En Route to Dominant Decision Victory – UFC Des Moines Highlights

Serhiy Sidey mixed up his striking and grappling to score a solid three-round victory over Cameron Smotherman at UFC Des Moines on Saturday night.

Sidey came out light on his feet while Smotherman kept his planted on the mat, looking to tee up some power shots. After a relatively slow start to the opening round, Sidey closed the distance and backed Smotherman against the fence, much to the chagrin of the live crowd. However, it didn’t take long for Smotherman to separate and return to the center of the Octaton.

Sidey appeared to get the better of the exchanges, but neither fighter landed anything of note throughout the remainder of the round.

After standing for the entirety of the first five minutes, Sidey shot in for a quick takedown in the second. He briefly got Smotherman down to the mat, but ‘The Baby-Faced Killer’ wall-walked his way back up with relative ease.

With just over 90 seconds to go in the second stanza, Sidey shot in for another takedown and muscled Smotherman to the mat. Smotherman worked his way back up, but Sidey maintained control and returned Smotherman to the mat two more times before the middle round came to a close.

Finding success on the mat, it’s no surprise that Sidey shot in for a takedown early in the third. As Smotherman attempted to scramble, he left his neck open for Sidey to cinch in a d’arce choke. Sidey locked it in, but Smotherman defended well, forcing Sidey to relinquish the hold.

Smotherman got back to his feet and looked to put on the pressure, knowing that he was likely down on the scorecards.

Unfortunately, Smotherman wasn’t able to find the knockout shot, taking us to the scorecards where Sidey would walk away with a decisive victory.

Official Result: Serhiy Sidey def. Cameron Smotherman via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey at UFC Des Moines: