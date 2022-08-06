New England Cartel leader and manager, Tyson Chartier has fielded a potential fight between his student and client, Calvin Kattar, and two-time division title challenger, Chan Sung Jung next – claiming that he has become frustrated attempting to find Kattar a bout against the surging, Arnold Allen.

Kattar, the current #5 ranked featherweight contender, was defeated last time out in the main event of UFC Austin back in June, battling over the course of five rounds in a close split decision loss against Josh Emmett. The ‘Lone Star State’ main event earned both Kattar and Emmett a Fight of the Night bonus.

As for Jung, the faltering veteran suffered a hugely one-sided, eventual fourth round knockout loss to featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski back in April in the main event of UFC 273. And has noted his interest in one final outing in his native South Korea before a career swansong.

Speaking on some movement on his client, Kattar’s next fight, Chartier floated a potential matchup against Jung – which he described as “fun”, as well as claiming fight negotiations with Ipswitch technician, Allen were becoming more and more “frustrating”.

“The ‘Zombie’ fight is fun,” Tyson Chartier told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “They’re both (Calvin Kattar and Chan Sung Jung) coming off losses. He’s already been resting a little bit. We probably don’t need as long of a rest, so I think the timeline matches up. Arnold Allen is not even worth trying to book.”

“We’ve been offered him before, we accepted, it was a frustrating fight to try to book. It seems like he’s (Arnold Allen) always either injured or wants to go on vacation or a concert with his girlfriend, or I don’t know. But he called us out and we said yes, we’ll fight you in 10 weeks, and he said, ‘Well, that’s not long enough.’”

“So we want to fight real fighters,” Tyson Chartier said of Calvin Kattar’s future. “I’m not saying he’s (Allen) not a real fighter, but if you can’t be ready to fight in 10 weeks coming off a win, then maybe you’re in the wrong sport. I don’t know. It’s frustrating.”

“So, yeah, we’ll see. I think the ‘Zombie’ fight makes a lot of sense. I think it’s a fun fight, he’s a banger, he’ll probably try and wrestle us a little bit. Calvin has shown that he has good takedown defense, so then that means it turns into a nice Calvin Kattar fight.”

Calvin Kattar returned triumphantly back in January in a dominant win

At the beginning of the year, Kattar returned from a lengthy sidelining to turn in a vintage striking display en route to a one-sided unanimous decision battering of Georgian kickboxer, Giga Chikadze – returning him to the winner’s enclosure.