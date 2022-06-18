Edging his fifth consecutive victory as part of an eye-catching winning spree, UFC featherweight contender, Josh Emmett rounds out tonight’s UFC Austin card with a close, split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) win against the #4 ranked, Calvin Kattar at the Moody Center.

Entering tonight’s event — which came as his second in a headlining bout for the organization, Josh Emmett had managed to land another close victory over common-foe, Dan Ige at UFC 269 back in December of last year.

Sharing a tentative opening round tonight, however, Emmett was forced to deal with a cut just to the left of the same side eye courtesy of a consistent jab from Kattar in the opening round — with the laceration increasing in size off the back of a spinning elbow from the Massachusetts native.

Despite a bright start from Sacramento native, Emmett in both the first, second, and third rounds — Kattar managed to rally well in the fourth and fifth, landing both frames, arguably, however, it proved too little, too late for the slick New England Cartel mainstay, who suffers his fourth Octagon loss in a hugely close back-and-forth.

Below, catch the highlights from Josh Emmett’s nail-biting split decision win over Calvin Kattar