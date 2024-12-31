Report – Calvin Kattar targeted to make return in huge UFC Vegas 102 fight

Perennial featherweight contender, Calvin Kattar is in line to make his return to the Octagon in two months time at UFC Vegas 102 — taking on Moroccan contender, Youssef Zalal in a high-stakes pairing at the Apex facility on February 15.

Kattar, who retains the number ten rank in the official featherweight pile, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 300 earlier this annum, taking on former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling.

And suffering a unanimous decision defeat in one-sided fashion to the former bantamweight kingpin, Calvin Kattar succumbed to his third consecutive loss at 145lbs.

As for Zalal, the Casablanca native has so-far enjoyed an impressive three-fight winning spree since his second tenure in the UFC began, most recently submitting the recently-retired, Jack Shore in an arm-triangle stoppage at UFC Fight Night Edmonton back in November — earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

Calvin Kattar expected to fight Youssef Zalal at UFC Vegas 102

News of Calvin Kattar’s targeted return against Youssef Zalal was first reported on the JAXXON Podcast this evening.

Prior to his loss to Uniondale native, Sterling, New England Cartel staple, Kattar had dropped back-to-back defeats to fellow contenders, Arnold Allen, as well as former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett.

In his most recent win, Kattar landed a unanimous decision shutout win over Georgian striking ace, Giga Chikadze in a main event tilt back in 2022.

During his Octagon tenure so far, Boston puncher, Kattar has racked up other notable successes over the likes of Andre Fili, Shane Burgos, Dan Ige, Jeremy Stephens, and former title challenger, Ricardo Lamas.

16-5-1 as a professional, Zalal, who first entered the Octagon back in 2020, has returned to the promotion with aplomb later in his career, adding the above-mentioned Shore to recent victories over both Jamie Errens and Billy Quarantillo.

UFC Vegas 102 takes place on February 15. from the Apex facility, with a middleweight headliner between former title challenger, Jared Cannonier, and Gregory Rodrigues set to take main event honors.