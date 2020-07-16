Calvin Kattar Bests Dan Ige – UFC Fight Island 1 Highlights

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Calvin Kattar enjoyed a statement-making win at UFC Fight Island 1.

Kattar took on Dan Ige in the event’s headliner in what was a back-and-forth encounter early on.

However, “The Boston Finisher” soon started taking over and although he couldn’t get the desired finish over a durable Ige, he did do enough to get a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

That puts him at four wins in his last five as he is now seemingly among the contenders for a potential featherweight title shot.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of Kattar’s performance?