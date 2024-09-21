Irish Boxing Sensation Callum Walsh Scores Epic KO to Retain WBC Title in Dublin Debut

Undefeated Irish boxing sensation Callum Walsh added another highlight-reel knockout to his resume on Friday night, successfully defending his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title in the process.

Airing live on UFC Fight Pass and emanating from 3Arena in Dublin, it was Walsh’s first time headlining an event in his home country and the 23-year-old rising star definitely did not disappoint. Taking on seasoned veteran Przemyslaw Runowski, Walsh established his dominance from the get-go with a slew of power shots that had the Polish standout reeling early.

It was just a matter of time before ‘King’ landed the fight-ending blow.

That moment came with just over a minute left in the second round when Walsh uncorked a counter left hand that connected clean and sent Runowski crashing to the canvas.

With the win, Walsh kept his ‘O’ intact and moved to a perfect 12-0 with all but two of his wins coming by KO/TKO.

“Oh baby, this is unbelievable,” Walsh yelled as the sold-out crowd of 8,000 roared in the background. “What a night. The crowd is electric. What did they say? He’d never been stopped? Until he got hit by me.”

Callum Walsh Bringing a ‘UFC Mindset’ to the boxing game

Walsh has become a favorite of UFC CEO Dana White who has been in attendance for many of the Irishman’s fights, including Friday’s clash in the Emerald Isle. White also awarded Walsh a $5,000 bonus for his knockout of Runowski.