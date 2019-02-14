Cain Velasquez Addresses Potential Jon Jones Fight

Cain Velasquez addresses his chances in a potential showdown against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

This has been widely regarded as a true superfight considering that both men are believed to be the greatest of their respected weight classes. There is also some bad blood due to the former UFC heavyweight champion being a training partner and good friends with Daniel Cormier, who has a heated rivalry with Jones. “DC” and Velasquez are training partners at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

Both fighters have their next fights booked up. Velasquez meets Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout as the headliner of UFC on ESPN 1 on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

On the flip side, Jones makes his next title defense against rising contender Anthony Smith in the headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view event that goes down on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While doing a recent interview, Velasquez made it known that he is ready to take on anyone to reclaim the heavyweight title and that includes Jones.

“[I will fight] anyone,” Velasquez told TMZ Sports recently (H/T to MMAFighting). “That’s why I’m in this sport: to fight the best guys, to be the best out there. To me, go out there and perform and win and take on the best guys.”

“I think I could,” Velasquez said. “I think I’m good enough. Jon Jones is an amazing athlete. I’ve watched him in all his fights, I know what he’s capable of. Again, every guy poses a great challenge and I think he does as well but I think I can beat him.”

