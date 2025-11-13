Cage Warriors 196 Preview: The Epidemic Return

Cage Warriors returns to the English capital for a stacked autumn event in the Indigo at the O2. Cage Warriors 196 goes down this weekend with two vacant title fights and the return of an icon of the organisation.

The Epidemic Returns at Cage Warriors 196

After his puzzling exit from the UFC, Jordan Vucenic returns to the very company he made his name in. However, this time he hunts up a weight class at 155lbs. Previously in the organisation Vucenic secured the featherweight title beating Frenchman Morgan Charriere by split decision. Now the man from Corby has his eyes on a second Cage Warriors belt. In his brief UFC tenure he suffered two defeats but the split still seems harsh given his first defeat came at short notice. Following that he suffered a submission loss to Chris Duncan, the Scotsman himself is now 5-1 in the UFC on the cusp of a ranking at 155lbs.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 21: Jordan Vucenic of England poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 on March 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Across the cage in the Indigo will be a young hungry Norwegian aiming to take the opportunity of a lifetime. Torpal Merjoev shocked the European MMA scene when he submitted highly touted English prospect Teddy Stringer in June. Both youngsters went into the fight 5-0 but it was Stringer that was favoured to get the nod. After the upset it was clear to see ‘Rambo’ could well be a future title contender. If victorious over a legend like Vucenic at Cage Warriors 196 it will be very hard to deny the 21 year old hailing from Norway.

Torpal Merjoev

The Cage Warriors lightweight title has become incredibly intriguing since March this year when dominant champion George Hardwick lost his belt to replacement opponent Samuel Silva. After that Silva got a Dana White Contenders Series shot leaving Cage Warriors the chance to put up an interim belt. Again a replacement opponent came up on top as Finnish prospect Omar Tugarev picks dup the belt in June. Silva went on DWCS in September but suffered a brutal loss leaving the unification bout to be made back in Cage Warriors. However, one final stumbling block came up as Silva was forced to withdraw from the scheduled bout at Cage Warriors 197 due to injury.