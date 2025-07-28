‘Bud Light Drinking Americans’ Will Get Justin Gaethje concussed by Ilia Topuria According to UFC Veteran

If you’re one of those Bud Light-swigging Americans who still thinks Justin Gaethje is the lightweight king, Jorge Masvidal just sent a not-so-subtle message straight to your pint glass: wake up or get concussed.

Jorge Masvidal Laughs at Justin Gaethje Fans

Ilia’s not here to play nice or make friends – he’s here to turn Gaethje into a human Homer Simpson lookalike, complete with stars spinning overhead and probably a few extra stitches.

Jorge Masvidal said, "Justin Gaethje, he gets mopped by Ilia. Don't do it, Gaethje. I know all the f****** Bud Light-drinking Americans love Gaethje. But bro, you're gonna get this guy f****** slaughtered and concussed worse than before. He's gonna leave there looking straight like Homer Simpson. I think that's a bad fight for Gaethje."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Justin Gaethje enters the Octagon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC lightweight scene has always been a gladiator’s playground, with the likes of Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev, Paddy Pimblett, and Max Holloway throwing down for the crown. But now, the buzz isn’t about legacy – it’s about Ilia Topuria. He has morphed into the guy with the “fast-forward button,” making opponents seem like they’re stuck on dial-up internet while he’s streaming in 4K.

Gaethje, the fan-favourite embodiment of ‘throw caution to the wind and punch everything,’ now faces a dilemma bigger than a two-for-one Bud Light deal. Masvidal isn’t just calling him out; he’s predicting a brutal beatdown that will leave the crowd either gasping or googling ‘concussion symptoms.’ The trash talk cuts deep, but it’s also refreshingly honest. “I know all the f****** Bud Light-drinking Americans love Gaethje,” Masvidal admits, almost pitying the crowd that still roots for the rough-and-tumble brawler against a precision striker who’s gearing up to rip through the lightweight division.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Ilia Topuria of Spain reacts to his win over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jorge Masvidal Added:

“I train a lot with Arman Tsarukyan, and I know his style. I think he’ll give Ilia the best fight probably, because of his adaptability. And he can wrestle. He can strike well. Naturally bigger than Ilia. And they’re hovering around the same speed.”

For Gaethje, the choice is clear: step up and risk a concussion, or maybe grab a cold Bud Light and watch from the sidelines – but don’t say Jorge didn’t warn you.