Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida Complains that he is Unable to Get a Fight In ONE Championship: “13 months of waiting!”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is growing more and more frustrated with his employer.

It’s been more than a year since we last saw the 17-time BJJ world champion step inside the cage. Venting his frustration on Instagram, ‘Buchecha’ suggested that his lengthy layoff is due to ONE Championship not doing its due diligence to find him a fight.

“A lot of people are asking me lately if I retired. The answer is of course not, the reason I’m not fighting it’s not my choice, I’ve been out waiting for a fight for almost one year but I don’t have luck getting a fight, that’s the reason I’m away from cage or the mats. The right question you should ask me is when I’m fighting again? “But right now I’m asking to some people the same thing, to be more precise 13 months. It’s been 13 months of waiting, to be in a situation like that it’s sucks, I don’t wish this to anybody! So if you want this answer, you know who to ask and tag!”

A slew of MMA’s top stars commented in support of Almeida, including former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adrian Moraes who wrote, “Letsss foooooking GO,” while tagging the promotion. Former two-division ONE titleholder Reinier de Ridder added: “It’s a disgrace man. Time to make up for a lost year.”

Also commenting was Bellator prospect Pat Downey, ONE bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade, former Olympian and two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo, and the official Instagram account for American Top Top who suggested that keeping Almeida on the shelf for so long was “not a good look” for the promotion.

‘Buchecha’ stands by as ONE Championship return to the united States

After dominating the world of BJJ, ‘Buchecha’ made the move to mixed martial arts in August 2021. Over the 11 months that followed, Almeida secured four straight first-round finishes, including three submissions and one KO.

Almeida appeared to be on his way to a ONE heavyweight world title opportunity until he ran into a brick wall in the form of Sengelaese standout Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 last year.

That was the last time we’ve seen him compete.

ONE Championship returns to the United States on Friday, September 6 for a loaded fight card headlined by a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek. Fans will also see the long-awaited return to Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison and Thai sensation Seksan.