Buakaw scores Victory over Saenchai in battle of Muay Thai legends at BKFC Thailand 5

On Saturday, Muay Thai legends Buakaw Banchamek and Saenchai stepped intoside the squared circle under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner for one of the biggest fights in the history of the art of eight limbs.

Headlining BKFC Thailand 5 inside the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in The Land of Smiles, the two Thai icons with more than 500 fights between them finally faced off in a special rules bare-knuckle Muay Thai bout. The contest most certainly delivered on the hype with both fighters going toe-to-toe for five full rounds that ended with Buakaw emerging as the winner in a fairly decisive fashion.

Official Result: Buakaw Banchamek def. Saenchai via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-46 & 48-47).

Check Out Highlights From Buakaw vs. Saenchai at BKFC Thailand 5 Below:

Video HL du combat entre Buakaw et Saenchai

(rencontre prévue à 68.5kg)pic.twitter.com/ZbNFoAt34j — BOXEMAG (@BoxeMag_com) November 4, 2023