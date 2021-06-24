UFC featherweight contender, Bryce ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell has continued in his efforts to score a fight with former boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather — claiming he’d kick the Michigan veteran’s ass if they ever stood opposite each other.



Undefeated as a professional mixed martial artist, Mitchell is currently recovering from a hand injury suffered in his unanimous decision win over Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 12 last October — where he scored his stunning 14. straight professional victory — sporting a custom Reebok camouflage fight kit in the process.



The victory earned the Arkansas native the #12 rank in the official UFC featherweight rankings, as he scored his fifth consecutive victory under the promotion’s banner since a move to the UFC back in July of 2018 at The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale.



Reflecting on former multiple-time world champion, Mayweather’s recent exhibition boxing outing against YouTuber, Logan Paul as well as his December 2019 boxing match with Rizin FF kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa — Mitchell claimed he’d “kick his (Mayweather’s) ass” if they ever fought.



“I’ve been calling out Floyd Mayweather for a while,” Mitchell said during an interview with LowKick MMA reporter, James Lynch. “Everybody knows that, I mean — if y’all really wanna see him get his ass kicked, he needs to fight me. You know, all these other fights — these last couple fights he had was thrown. That last fight he had in Japan (against Nasukawa), that was thrown. And this Logan Paul fight wasn’t thrown but it was just an easier fight for him.“

“You know, I’ll kick his ass, I’ll knock him the f*ck out,” Mitchell said. “Like I said, I’ll hit him so hard he’ll wake up and be able to read books. You know, he ain’t even done that before, it’ll be a miracle, ok. I’ll whoop his ass, anytime he wants to. But he don’t want to. He don’t want a real fight. So besides, Floyd (Mayweather) — whoever they give me, I’ve no preference. I respect all the fighters in my division, I think they’re all good fighters.“

Mitchell, who plys his trade at Westside MMA, is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and has notched nine separate submission wins in his professional career — including a first round twister against Mayy Sayles back at UFC Fight Night D.C. in December 2019 — one of only ever two to happen in promotional history following recent headliner, Chan Sung Jung‘s stoppage over Leonard Garcia.