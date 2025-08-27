Bryan Battle Breaks Silence following UFC Release: ‘Result of My Own Actions’

Bryan Battle isn’t making any excuses for back-to-back weight misses.

After failing to make weight for a welterweight clash against Randy Brown in December, ‘The Butcher’ moved up to middleweight to try and mitigate the difficult weight cut. Unfortunately, that plan backfired.

Battle weighed in at 190 pounds for a scheduled scrap against Nursulton Ruziboev, four pounds over the non-title fight limit. As a result, the fight was scrapped, and Battle was handed his release.

While Battle isn’t particularly interested in hearing what all the haters online have to say about his weigh-in gaffe, the Missouri native isn’t offering any excuses for the second straight miss.

“I definitely knew that it was a possibility,” Battle told MMA Fighting when asked about being released by the UFC. “I definitely thought it was something that could happen and, you know, it was justified. It’s not something I’m gonna [expletive] alone about at all. But I’m not gonna lie, I thought they weren’t going to cut me. I didn’t think that was gonna happen. But that’s what happened. And that’s a result of my own actions. So now we’re on to the next thing.”



As it turns out, the next thing will be a bit of Dirty Boxing.

Bryan Battle set for DBX debut

Days after his UFC exit, it was announced that Battle will make his Dirty Boxing Championship debut this Friday at DBX 3 in Miami. Battle is scheduled to face Derik de Freitas at the event.

Also competing at DBX 3 will before former UFC heavyweight standout Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jessica Rose-Clark, Tyson Nam, and Alex Caceres. The event will air live via the promotion’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET on August 29.