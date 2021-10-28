Brazilian heavyweight, Bruno Cappelozza has described last night’s PFL 10 heavyweight tournament victory as both the happiest and saddest day of his life, after family members informed him following his decision win over Ante Delija, that his father, Joao Cappelozza had passed away last Sunday.



Competing against Rizin FF and M-1 Global veteran, Delija, Cappelozza managed to take home a decision victory in a close back-and-forth — clinching the heavyweight tournament win, as well as scooping the PFL $1 million fight purse for the win.

However, soon after his exit from the cage, Cappelozza was informed that his father had passed away on Sunday, with PFL commentator and former UFC fighter, Sean O’Connell explained that Cappelozza’s family had elected against informing the heavyweight of his father’s passing prior to his fight with Dileja as to not cause the Brazilian a distraction.

Bruno Cappelozza describes yesterday as the happiest and saddest day of his life



Taking to his official Instagram account following his win over Delija, Cappelozza thanked his late father, Joao, as well as describing yesterday as the happiest and saddest of his life.

Happiest and Saddest day of my life,” Cappelozza posted on Instagram. “I didn’t know I had lost my greatest love and friend of my life. Thank you for everything, things that only God can explain. I love you beyond life, thank you for teaching me to be this human being that I am.“

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Cappelozza’s team confirmed their client would be returning to Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday in order to be with his family, catching the first available flight.



The 32-year-old Jau native landed the fourth consecutive victory of his professional career with last night’s win over Delija scoring him his fourteenth professional triumph — with his most recent loss coming against UFC light heavyweight contender, Jiri Prochazka.



During his impressive run, Cappelozza managed to score an impressive 46-second knockout over Delija before last night’s decision victory — in between a pair of knockouts over btoehr Mo DeReese and Jamelle Jones. A Jungle Fight alum, Cappelozza also holds wins over both Klidson Abreu and Sandro Bezerra.