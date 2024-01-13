Brunno Ferreira Finishes Phil Hawes in Opening Round with Brutal Knockout – UFC Vegas 84 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Brunno Ferreira smashes Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 84

Brazilian knockout artist Brunno Ferreira got back into the win column with a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 84.

Looking to bounce back from his first career loss against Nursulton Ruziboev over the summer, Ferreira delivered a spectacularly brutal finish in his main card clash with Phil Hawes on Saturday night. Tagging ‘No Hype’ with a solid flying knee, Ferreira has his opponent clearly compromised, but that didn’t stop Hawes from moving forward and attempting to keep things competitive.

With less than 10 seconds to go in the opening round, ‘The Hulk’ uncorked a straight left that caught Hawes on the temple, sending him crashing to the canvas. Ferreira followed that up with three uncontested blows on the ground before the referee stepped in to call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Brunno Ferreira def. Phil Hawes via KO (straight left to ground and pound) at 4:55 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Brunno Ferreira vs. Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 84:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

