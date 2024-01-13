Brunno Ferreira Finishes Phil Hawes in Opening Round with Brutal Knockout – UFC Vegas 84 Highlights

Brazilian knockout artist Brunno Ferreira got back into the win column with a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 84.

Looking to bounce back from his first career loss against Nursulton Ruziboev over the summer, Ferreira delivered a spectacularly brutal finish in his main card clash with Phil Hawes on Saturday night. Tagging ‘No Hype’ with a solid flying knee, Ferreira has his opponent clearly compromised, but that didn’t stop Hawes from moving forward and attempting to keep things competitive.

With less than 10 seconds to go in the opening round, ‘The Hulk’ uncorked a straight left that caught Hawes on the temple, sending him crashing to the canvas. Ferreira followed that up with three uncontested blows on the ground before the referee stepped in to call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Brunno Ferreira def. Phil Hawes via KO (straight left to ground and pound) at 4:55 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Brunno Ferreira vs. Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 84:

Bruno Ferreira puts Phil Hawes to sleep in the first round

pic.twitter.com/uyGj7HMwwf — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 14, 2024

The power of Brunno Ferreira is CRAZY 🤯



He puts an end to this one with a first round finish! #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/HcXwmi7Knp — UFC (@ufc) January 14, 2024