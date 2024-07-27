Bruna Brasil turns in dominant decision win over Molly McCann – UFC 304 Highlights

Strawweight contender, Bruna Brasil has turned in career victory number ten tonight on the preliminary card of UFC 304, defeating Molly McCann over the course of three rounds in the pairing in Manchester.

Brasil, who dropped a decision loss to Loma Lookboonmee back in February of this year, turned in some real impressive striking in the opening round of tonight’s matchup with Liverpool native, McCann — in the form of nasty body work.

Landing knees to the midsection on cue throughout the opening round, Brasil forced McCann to the Octagon canvas on numerous occasions as a result with strikes, ripping the body with successive knee strikes whenever the former closed the distance.

In the second and third frames to boot, the pair spent some considerable time on the canvas of the Octagon — with grappling exchanges and scrambling setups aplenty throughout.

Landing her tenth career victory and her second Octagon win following a prior victory via decision against fellow UFC 304 feature, Shauna Bannon, Brasil rode out a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Bruna Brasil’s decision win over Molly McCann