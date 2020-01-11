Brock Lesnar Wrestles With Gable Steveson At University Of Minnesota (Video)

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar recently visited the University Of Minnesota and wrestled with Gophers sophomore Gable Steveson.

Lesnar was working as an honorary coach to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his NCAA Heavyweight Title win. He wrestled for Minnesota as a junior and senior after transferring from Bismarck State College in North Dakota. Throughout his four-year career on the mat, Lesnar compiled a record of 106-5. He wrapped up his wrestling career as a two-time All-American and a 2000 NCAA Division-I heavyweight wrestling championship.

Minnesota on BTN shared a video from Lesnar and Stevenson’s training session, and Stevenson himself shared some photos from the session on Twitter. Check them out here.

While, last year, there were brief rumblings of Lesnar possibly returning to the Octagon, Dana White confirmed that “The Beast” is, in fact, retired from MMA competition now.

“He’s [Lesnar] done. He’s made his decision,” White said. “I don’t know where he is in that other world. I know that he was looking at doing a new deal with Vince to stay with the WWE. I’ve always had a good relationship with Brock. We’ve always dealt really well with each other. When you decide or don’t decide to fight, you mentally have to be ready to fight. If you’re not all in, you shouldn’t fight. He made a decision and it’s the right decision.“

Would you like to see Lesnar return to the Octagon for a fight?